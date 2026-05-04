NIA resumes Ghana Card registration for children in Volta and Oti Regions

The National Identification Authority (NIA), in collaboration with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has announced the resumption of the Ghana Card registration exercise for children aged between six and fourteen in the Volta Region and Oti Region.

According to a press statement issued on Monday, May 4, the exercise is set to commence on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The initiative forms part of a broader nationwide effort aimed at registering an estimated 3.1 million children, with the objective of enhancing inclusion and strengthening Ghana’s national identity system from an early age.

The Volta and Oti Regions will serve as the starting point for a phased nationwide rollout, with each phase expected to last no fewer than 21 days to ensure thorough coverage.

According to the NIA, registration teams will visit both public and private schools to capture the details of eligible children. The exercise will take place daily between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

"Registration teams will move from school to school – both public and private – to enable extensive capturing of eligible children. Registration will take place daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m."

Children within the specified age range who are not enrolled in school will have the opportunity to register at designated schools or centres within their localities.

Parents or guardians seeking to register a child are required to present the child’s original birth certificate, a valid Ghanaian passport, or a certificate of acquired citizenship.

Where these documents are unavailable, an oath of identity may be completed by a parent, relative, or legal guardian. In cases where a child has no known relatives, two Social Welfare Officers may provide verification under oath.

"In the absence of these, a parent, relative, or legal guardian may complete an Oath of Identity form. For children without known relatives, two Social Welfare Officers may vouch for the child under oath," the statement continued.

The Authority has further encouraged parents and guardians who have enrolled their children on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to present the child’s NHIS card or number during registration.

It stressed that individuals presenting children for registration must be Ghanaian citizens, at least 18 years of age, of sound mind, and in possession of a valid Ghana Card.

Additionally, children who were registered during the 2024 pilot phase but have not yet received their cards have been advised to visit the NIA District Office where they initially registered to complete the issuance process.

The NIA has urged parents, guardians, and Social Welfare Officers in the Volta and Oti Regions to take full advantage of the exercise.

It also cautioned that providing false information or assisting in the registration of non-Ghanaians constitutes a criminal offence punishable by law.

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a secure, inclusive, and reliable national identity system for all citizens.

"The NIA remains committed to delivering a secure, inclusive, and reliable national identity system for all Ghanaians," the statement concluded.

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