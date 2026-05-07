NIA workers to strike May 13 over 22-month delay in salary migration approvals

Audio By Carbonatix
Workers of the National Identification Authority (NIA) have announced plans to embark on an indefinite strike from May 13, 2026, over delays in the approval and implementation of a migration report affecting salaries, promotions, and staff placements.
The Public Services Workers’ Union (PSWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), in a notice issued on May 6, accused the Ministry of Finance of causing an “undue delay” in granting final approval for the migration exercise, despite the process beginning nearly two years ago.
According to the union, the Scheme of Service for NIA staff was approved in July 2024, paving the way for the migration exercise in December that same year.
However, workers say twenty-two months later, the process remains incomplete, leaving many employees without the salaries and promotions they are entitled to.
“In our estimation, this process has been unduly delayed, thereby denying staff the right placement, corresponding salary, and outstanding promotion, among others,” PSWU General Secretary Bernard Adjei stated in the strike notice addressed to the National Labour Commission (NLC) and NIA management.
The union acknowledged that management of the Authority has engaged stakeholders and offered assurances over the issue. However, it said repeated engagements have failed to produce results.
“We have effectively followed through on this migration exercise and consistently engaged with Management and all relevant stakeholders to swiftly resolve this matter. However, all efforts to obtain the necessary attention on this critical issue have not yielded the desired results,” the statement added.
The PSWU warned that the prolonged delay risks undermining industrial harmony within the Authority.
The migration exercise is expected to properly align staff positions, salaries and career progression within the NIA structure based on qualifications, experience and responsibilities. Workers argue that without implementation, many staff members remain on incorrect salary scales and are unable to access deserved promotions.
The union explained that the decision to strike was reached through internal consultations among workers, leaving leadership with “no alternative” but to support the action.
“If we do not receive the necessary approvals for implementation of the migration reports for Staff of the NIA by 13th May 2026,” the notice warned, “the industrial action will commence without further recourse.”
Copies of the strike notice were also sent to the Minister of Finance, the National Security Coordinator, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), and the Divisional Secretary of PSWU-NIA.
The planned strike could significantly affect operations at the National Identification Authority, which oversees the issuance of the Ghana Card and the management of the country’s national identification database.
Latest Stories
-
Think the weather forecast is unreliable?: Here is why
5 minutes
-
Women’s Development Bank to offer low-interest credit for female entrepreneurs – Trade Minister
7 minutes
-
UK immigration officer among two men guilty of working for Chinese intelligence
8 minutes
-
Fears of renewed Gaza war as Hamas disarmament talks stall
8 minutes
-
Israeli military investigates soldier’s act against Virgin Mary statue in Lebanon
8 minutes
-
Major rail disruption expected in southern England until end of day
8 minutes
-
The ‘Only Way Is Essex’ star Jake Hall dies aged 35
9 minutes
-
NDC defends BoG, dismisses NPP’s GH₵44bn loss claims as propaganda
17 minutes
-
Medical Laboratory Governance Beyond Rhetoric: Who should control Diagnostic Services in Ghana?
25 minutes
-
Former NDC Branch Chairman covers nomination fees for Klottey Korle Executives
27 minutes
-
Two BECE candidates involved in a motor accident in Nkwanta South
27 minutes
-
Linda Ocloo did not intend disrespect – Ga Traditional Council calls for forgiveness
29 minutes
-
The Ghanaian customer is finally speaking up – that is a win
31 minutes
-
NIA workers to strike May 13 over 22-month delay in salary migration approvals
37 minutes
-
Tell them you are causing the delays – Judge clashes with Wontumi’s lawyers in court
42 minutes