Korle-Bu doctors announce industrial action over patient safety concerns

Audio By Carbonatix
Doctors at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital have withdrawn their services, citing concerns over patient safety and professional standards.
In a notice issued by the Korle-Bu Doctors Association (KODA), the group confirmed that the industrial action took effect from May 2.
The association said the decision was not taken lightly, but had become necessary under the circumstances.
KODA does not take this step lightly. It is taken in the interest of patient safety, professional integrity, and the long-term effectiveness of this institution, the statement said.
The doctors are calling on the management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to act swiftly to address their concerns.
"We trust that Management will act with the urgency that these matters demand," the association stated.
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