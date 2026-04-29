NIA targets 3.1 million children as Ghana Card registration for ages 6–14 resumes May 5

The National Identification Authority (NIA) says it is targeting about 3.1 million children nationwide as Ghana Card registration for children aged between 6 and 14 years resumes on Tuesday, May 5, beginning with the Volta and Oti Regions.

Speaking on the exercise, Executive Secretary of the NIA, Wisdom Kwaku Deku, said the move forms part of efforts to expand access to the national identity system and ensure children are captured early for future public services.

“The Authority is targeting the registration of about 3.1 million children nationwide,” Mr Deku said, adding that the exercise is aimed at deepening inclusion and strengthening Ghana’s identity database.

According to the NIA, the first phase of the registration will start in the Volta and Oti Regions before extending to the rest of the country in stages.

Mr Deku explained that each phase is expected to run for at least 21 days, with additional time to be granted where necessary to ensure wider coverage.

The exercise is being carried out in collaboration with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), a move expected to improve data coordination between both state institutions.

To register a child, parents or guardians must present the child’s original birth certificate, a valid Ghanaian passport, or a Certificate of Acquired Citizenship.

Where these documents are unavailable, a parent, relative or legal guardian may complete an Oath of Identity form.

For children without known relatives, the NIA said two Social Welfare Officers may vouch for the child under oath.

Parents or guardians who have enrolled their children onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) have also been advised to present the child’s NHIS card or number during registration.

The Authority said persons presenting children for registration must be Ghanaian citizens, at least 18 years old, of sound mind, and in possession of a valid Ghana Card.

The NIA also issued guidance to children who took part in the 2024 pilot registration exercise but are yet to receive their cards.

It said such applicants should visit the district office where they originally registered to collect their cards, warning that any attempt to register them again will be blocked by the system.

The Ghana Card remains Ghana’s primary national identity document and is increasingly required for banking, SIM registration, passport applications, health insurance verification and access to other public services.

The Authority urged parents, legal guardians and Social Welfare Officers in the Volta and Oti Regions to take advantage of the registration exercise once it begins.

It further warned that anyone who provides false information or assists in registering a non-Ghanaian risks prosecution, fines or imprisonment.

The NIA said it remains committed to building “a secure, inclusive and reliable national identity system for all Ghanaians.”

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