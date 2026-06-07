Deputy Chief of Staff defends proposed porn site ID verification

The Deputy Chief of Staff, Stan Dogbe, has responded to criticisms directed at the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, following the announcement of a proposed policy requiring users to verify their identity before accessing pornographic websites in Ghana.

In a post shared on Facebook on Sunday, June 7, Mr Dogbe clarified that the policy is aimed at shielding children from exposure to explicit online content.

The Minister, who represents Ningo-Prampram in Parliament, revealed at the 4th African Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Family, Sovereignty and Values that the government is preparing the policy for Cabinet consideration.

It could require users to provide a valid driver’s licence or national identification card before accessing adult websites.

Addressing criticisms that the proposed regulation indicates inefficiency on the part of the Communications Minister, Mr Dogbe dismissed such claims as unfounded.

“Protecting children from inappropriate content does not make a minister inefficient, nor does it reflect a misunderstanding of his duties,” he stated.

He further emphasised that the measure targets minors and would not impede adults from accessing legal content online.

Mr Dogbe highlighted the importance of safeguarding children, noting that exposure to pornographic, gay, and other inappropriate material is harmful.

He stressed that while adults can access such content using their identification, policies must prevent minors from being inadvertently exposed.

“Just because some adults may not find harm in explicit content, it does not mean children should be subjected to it,” he wrote.

The Deputy Chief of Staff also pointed to global precedents, noting that many countries—both developed and developing—have enacted regulations to protect minors from harmful online material.

He urged the public to recognise the policy as a measure to safeguard children rather than as an infringement on adult freedoms.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.