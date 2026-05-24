Football

25/26 GPL: Vision end campaign with win over Aduana

  24 May 2026 6:09pm
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Vision FC ended their 2025/2026 Ghana premier league campaign with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Aduana fc.

A 30th minute Patrick Mensah own goal set the hosts on their way.

Ibrahim Larbi and Abdul Sumaila added the second and third goals in the second half to wrap up the victory for the tema based side. 

The win ensured Vision finished the season in 10th place while Aduana dropped to 5th spot.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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