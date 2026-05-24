Audio By Carbonatix
Vision FC ended their 2025/2026 Ghana premier league campaign with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Aduana fc.
A 30th minute Patrick Mensah own goal set the hosts on their way.
Ibrahim Larbi and Abdul Sumaila added the second and third goals in the second half to wrap up the victory for the tema based side.
The win ensured Vision finished the season in 10th place while Aduana dropped to 5th spot.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Ato Forson congratulates Benin’s former finance minister on inauguration as President
7 minutes
-
GOIL announces GH¢0.06 dividend per share for investors
15 minutes
-
BoG policy rate hold confirms inflation to trend upwards – IC Insights
18 minutes
-
Photos: Ablakwa meets Ghanaian community in Pretoria
33 minutes
-
Rising fuel costs pose risk to Ghana’s inflation outlook – Deloitte
40 minutes
-
T-bills: Government records 5.9% undersubscription, but interest rates decline marginally
43 minutes
-
Government will not tolerate shoddy road projects – Roads Minister
1 hour
-
25/26 GPL: Vision end campaign with win over Aduana
1 hour
-
GPL 2025/26: Young Apostles survive relegation with win over Samartex
2 hours
-
Gunmen allegedly kidnap teenager at Kabulya near Bimbilla, demand ransom
2 hours
-
Fernandes breaks assist record as Brighton land Euro spot despite loss
2 hours
-
Sunderland reach Europa League at Chelsea’s expense
2 hours
-
Spurs beat Everton to secure Premier League survival
2 hours
-
Xenophobia: Ghana to receive first batch of evacuees from South Africa on May 27
2 hours
-
GPL 2025/26: Swedru All Blacks stun Kotoko in dramatic final-day comeback
3 hours