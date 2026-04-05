Berekum Chelsea edge Aduana FC in Bono derby to boost survival hopes

Berekum Chelsea secured a crucial 1-0 victory over regional rivals Aduana FC in their Ghana Premier League Matchweek 28 clash at the Golden City Park on Sunday.

The decisive moment came in the 35th minute when Chelsea found the breakthrough in a tightly contested Bono derby, sending the home fans into celebration and ultimately sealing all three points for the Bibires.

Heading into the fixture under pressure in the relegation zone, Berekum Chelsea delivered a disciplined performance, building on their recent draw against Nations FC to strengthen their fight for top-flight survival.

The result also extends Chelsea’s impressive home run, as they remain unbeaten in their last 12 league matches in Berekum, underlining their dominance at the Golden City Park during the campaign.

Aduana FC, who came into the game with ambitions of closing the gap on the top spots, struggled to break down a resolute Chelsea side despite enjoying spells of possession.

The Ogya Boys, who were hoping to climb into the top three, were once again hampered by their poor away form, failing to secure maximum points on the road.

The victory lifts Berekum Chelsea’s survival hopes as the season enters its final stretch, while Aduana FC will need to regroup quickly to keep their title ambitions on track.

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