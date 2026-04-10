GPL 2025/26: Stoppage-time penalty hands Aduana FC win over leaders GoldStars

Aduana FC secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Bibiani Gold Stars at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in Matchweek 29 of the Ghana Premier League.

After a tightly contested first half, Benjamin Tsivanyo broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute with a composed finish from a well-worked move.

Gold Stars responded with determination, and Razack Sanou equalised in the 77th minute to cap off a strong spell from the visitors.

Just as the game looked set to end in a draw, late drama unfolded in stoppage time.

Awuni was brought down inside the box, and Aduana were awarded a penalty, which was calmly converted to seal the win.

The result lifts Aduana to 4th place with 45 points, while Gold Stars remain top of the table on 51 points despite the defeat.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.