Audio By Carbonatix
Aduana FC secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Bibiani Gold Stars at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in Matchweek 29 of the Ghana Premier League.
After a tightly contested first half, Benjamin Tsivanyo broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute with a composed finish from a well-worked move.
Gold Stars responded with determination, and Razack Sanou equalised in the 77th minute to cap off a strong spell from the visitors.
Just as the game looked set to end in a draw, late drama unfolded in stoppage time.
Awuni was brought down inside the box, and Aduana were awarded a penalty, which was calmly converted to seal the win.
The result lifts Aduana to 4th place with 45 points, while Gold Stars remain top of the table on 51 points despite the defeat.
Latest Stories
-
GPL 2025/26: Stoppage-time penalty hands Aduana FC win over leaders GoldStars
2 seconds
-
Ntim Fordjour rejects call for more dialogue, says Anti-lgbtq bill has faced a decade of debate and delay
2 minutes
-
Catholic Bishops say moral values must match economic priorities in Anti-LGBTQ+ debate
30 minutes
-
IGP Yohuno urges merit and hard work ahead of Police Academy exams
43 minutes
-
Queendalyn Yurglee releases debut album ‘Clouds of Glory’
1 hour
-
UDS moves to clear MPhil student wrongly linked to robbery case
2 hours
-
Vodza Regatta 2026: Prof Audrey Gadzekpo rallies investors for coastal tourism growth
2 hours
-
Introduction of 100 new Metro Mass buses won’t affect transport unions – GPRTU
2 hours
-
Deputy Transport Minister backs Yellow Line traffic initiative
2 hours
-
MTN Ashanti-Fest music concert set to hit Kumasi on Saturday
2 hours
-
Authorities probe discovery of dead fish at Tema shipyard
2 hours
-
Minority welcomes fuel tax cuts, demands accountability for GH¢1 levy
2 hours
-
It remains a priority — Sam George on Anti-LGBTQ bill
2 hours
-
Police arrest Nigerian national seen in viral videos wearing police uniforms
2 hours
-
Free golf training empowers underprivileged girls in Accra
3 hours