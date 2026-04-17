Aduana FC CEO Collins Atta Poku says Cioaba Aristica is the right coach for his project, but his future for next season remains uncertain due to family issues.

He made the remarks in an interview with Joy Sports after their 1-0 defeat to Nations FC in the MTN FA Cup semi-final on Friday afternoon at the Swedru Sports Stadium.

The ‘Ogya’ boys conceded an eighth-minute goal from Emmanuel Annor and never recovered.

There have been reports about the Romanian, who has been in charge of the club for over a year now, potentially vacating his position ahead of the new season, and Atta Poku has confirmed it is a possibility.

"He's the right guy for the job. But he has some personal issues at home that we've been grappling with for some time now, and we are optimistic that the summer will clear this problem up for us,” he said.

“But if it doesn't, we'll be left with no option other than to look elsewhere. Genuinely, he's the one we want to continue with because he still has a contract running. But it's a family situation and we can't speak much about it.

“So we are hoping that the summer will clear up the issues and then he will return. But if the issue becomes as critical as it did in November, December, and the latter part of March, then we'll be left with no option other than to look elsewhere."

Atta Poku had previously said Aduana FC were very hopeful of winning the FA Cup and competing in Africa, but those hopes have now been dashed.

They sit fourth on the Ghana Premier League table with 45 points, eight behind leaders Medeama with five games to go.

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