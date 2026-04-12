GPL 2025/26: Dreams FC stage stunning comeback to hammer Eleven Wonders

Audio By Carbonatix
Dreams FC staged a remarkable comeback to hammer bottom-side Eleven Wonders at the Tuba Astro Turf on Sunday.
The ‘Sure Wonders’ broke the deadlock in the 35th minute through Eden Kofi, but the ‘Still Believe’ lads bounced back strongly after the interval to dominate the contest.
Suraj Seidu leveled matters just two minutes into the second half before John Antwi put the hosts in front with a strike in the 56th minute.
Jonathan Nemorden extended the lead to 3-1 in the 64th minute, and Seidu completed his brace ten minutes later.
Godfred Sarpong capped off the rout with a fifth goal as Dreams FC secured an emphatic return to winning form, climbing to 8th place on the table with 40 points.
Eleven Wonders, meanwhile, remain rooted at the bottom of the table and will be hoping to turn their fortunes around when they travel to face Swedru All Blacks in their next fixture.
Dreams FC, on the other hand, will look to sustain their momentum as they prepare for a trip to take on Bechem United in their upcoming clash.
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