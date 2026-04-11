Football | Other Sports

National Sports Fund needs strong leadership from the top – Administrator David Wuaku

Source: Benaiah Elorm Dafeamekpor   
  11 April 2026 9:06pm
Administrator of the National Sports Fund, Dr. David Wuaku
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The Administrator of the National Sports Fund, Dr. David Wuaku, has called on President John Mahama and other key stakeholders to take decisive leadership in driving the fund.

The Ghana Sports Fund is a newly established financial mechanism, passed into law in December 2025, aimed at providing sustainable and independent funding for sports development.

It focuses on infrastructure, athlete welfare and grassroots programmes, and is supported by a mix of state funding, private sector contributions and donations, with oversight from an independent governing board.

The initiative is intended to reduce reliance on limited government budget allocations, while supporting long-term athlete development, technical training and facility maintenance.

Dr Wuaku believes the success of the fund would depend on strong leadership from the highest levels of authority.

“The success stories of countries like Morocco, Kenya and South Africa in their sports arena today is because of a bold decision,” he told JoySports.

“The first demonstration of a successful sports fund must come from the top. A key leader must drive the initiative. It is seen clearly in Morocco, where the King led it, championed it and made sure it was done.

“The leadership, either from the private sector or the President, must lead this sports fund. If you want to see it very successful, I want that power to take off and make sure we’re going to change the face of sports in Ghana.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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