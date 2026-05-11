Ghana Sports Fund to support all sporting disciplines and recreational facilities — Dr David Wuaku

Audio By Carbonatix
The Administrator of the Ghana Sports Fund, Dr David Wuaku, has reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting all sporting disciplines across Ghana, while also ensuring access to recreational facilities for the wider public.
Speaking on JoyNews’ News Desk on Monday, May 11, Dr Wuaku explained that the Fund’s mandate is not limited to specific sports, but is designed to benefit both competitive athletes and ordinary citizens who engage in recreational activities.
He noted that the law governing the Fund is clear in its inclusion of both sports and recreation, emphasising the importance of ensuring that all Ghanaians have access to facilities that promote physical activity and wellbeing.
Dr Wuaku explained that the Fund is intended to support the development of all sports disciplines, including less developed ones, while also sustaining stronger disciplines to ensure balanced growth across the sector.
He further noted that attention must be given to emerging and less established sports, while maintaining support for those that are already well developed, so that no discipline feels neglected or undermined.
According to him, the initiative is not solely for athletes but for all citizens, in line with government efforts to promote health, wellness, and community engagement through sports and recreational infrastructure.
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