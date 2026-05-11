Ghana Sports Fund to prioritise grassroots talent development — Dr David Wuaku

The Administrator of the Ghana Sports Fund, Dr David Wuaku, has emphasised the importance of nurturing young sporting talent at the grassroots level to secure the future of Ghanaian sports.

Speaking on JoyNews’ News Desk on Monday, Dr Wuaku warned that without sustained investment in emerging athletes, the country risks losing the next generation of sporting stars.

He noted that many of the athletes currently celebrated today may not remain active in the next five to ten years, stressing the need to deliberately develop younger talents to ensure continuity in the sporting ecosystem.

Dr Wuaku recounted his first outdoor visit to a sporting event in the Volta Region, where he attended a grassroots inter-college athletics competition. He described conditions at the event as “pathetic”, despite the presence of significant talent among young athletes across various disciplines, including football and athletics. He, however, noted that training and competition facilities remain inadequate.

He said the Fund will therefore focus strongly on identifying and developing grassroots talent, as well as supporting infrastructure that provides a basic but functional platform for young athletes to train and compete.

Dr Wuaku further emphasised that investment in grassroots sports is essential not only for producing elite athletes but also for strengthening community engagement, promoting healthy lifestyles, and offering young people constructive avenues for personal development.

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