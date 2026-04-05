GPL 2025/26: Bubakari strikes late to hand All Blacks vital win over Dreams FC

Audio By Carbonatix
Swedru All Blacks secured a late win over Dreams FC thanks to a stoppage-time strike from Zayat Bubakari in their Ghana Premier League Matchday 28 clash on Sunday.
The game looked destined to end in a stalemate after both sides struggled to create clear-cut chances, despite All Blacks enjoying the lion’s share of possession.
The home, however, showed resilience and determination, refusing to settle for a point.
Their persistence paid off deep into stoppage time when Bubakari capitalised on a well-worked opportunity in the 94th minute, calmly finishing to snatch all three points and silence the away crowd.
The result lifts Swedru All Blacks who are nicknamed “The Black Magicians” to 12th place on 35 points, easing immediate relegation concerns and providing a timely boost in confidence ahead of their next fixture against Young Apostles.
For Dreams FC, the defeat sees them slip from 8th to 9th in the standings, missing the chance to secure a third consecutive win.
The “Still Believe Boys” will now look to respond quickly when they host Eleven Wonders in their next outing.
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