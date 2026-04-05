‘They can’t control the team’ – Ernest Thompson doubts local coaches for Black Stars role

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Management Committee Member of the Black Stars, Ernest Thompson, has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Sports not to appoint a local coach for the Black Stars, but rather go for a well-established foreign tactician.
The Black Stars are currently searching for a new head coach following the dismissal of Otto Addo after a string of poor results, capped by a 2-1 defeat to Germany.
While the search for his replacement continues, Thompson insists that, based on his experience, Ghanaian coaches have struggled to maintain control within the team and resist external interference.
“Looking at where we are now after parting ways with Otto Addo, we need to go for the best," he told JoySports.
"For the next six months, I would not recommend appointing a Ghanaian coach. From my experience, they have not been able to effectively control their camp. We need a coach in the mould of a Mariano Barreto or Milovan Rajevac."
Thompson also expressed doubts about former Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah, who has been linked with the role, stating that he lacks the authority required to manage the national team at this level.
“I don’t think Kwesi Appiah has the firmness needed to control this team.
"At this stage, we are dealing with high stakes — the World Cup is not a playground like the Africa Cup of Nations.
"Look at countries like England and Brazil; they’ve made bold decisions when necessary. See who they appointed. We need a coach with strong authority, character, and a solid technical team behind him,” he added.
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