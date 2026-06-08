We are doing everything possible to win the World Cup – Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, believes there's an opportunity for the Black Stars to win the World Cup some day.

Ghana is set for their fifth World Cup appearance since their debut in the 2006 edition which was staged in Germany.

The Black Stars are in the same group as England, Croatia and Panama and are aiming to come out of the group for the first time since 2010.

According to Okraku, the Black Stars are capable of competing for honours at the global tournament, which kicks off on Thursday, June 11.

"I have seen bad teams win big tournaments, I have also seen good teams lose big tournaments, and I have seen good teams win big tournaments," he said on the Delay Show.

"So, you can never rule out any football nation, Ghana inclusive. We have a good team, and I want to win the World Cup. That is why we are doing everything possible."

Ghana will open their World Cup campaign against Panama on June 17 before facing England six days later, while their final group game is on June 27 against Croatia.

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