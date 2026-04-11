I owe my victory to coach Ofori Asare – Allotey after winning WBA Africa Gold Super Flyweight belt

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WBA Africa Gold Super Flyweight title holder, Theophilus Allotey has praised his corner and manager, Ofori Asare, after defeating Namibian boxer Jonas Erastus to claim the new belt at the Legacy Rise Sports fight card on April 10.
Allotey secured victory after Erastus was unable to withstand his pressure, with the referee ruling him unfit to continue.
The bout was stopped, awarding Allotey a Technical Knockout (TKO) win and the vacant WBA Africa Gold Super Flyweight title.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with JoySports, the champion credited his corner and manager for playing a key role in his victory.
“You could see my opponent is a very good boxer an awkward one. Those are the kind of boxers you don’t want to fight because they’ll do anything to distract you. But I listened to my corner and executed perfectly.
“I always say I see Coach Ofori Asare as my father. He has four daughters, but I see him as a dad. He’s the one who trains me and gives me the game plan, so when I’m in the ring, I have to listen to him."
Allotey currently holds the WBO Africa Bantamweight title, the WBO Africa Super Flyweight title, as well as the National and UBO African titles in Ghana.
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