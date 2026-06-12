Ghana-Canada investment forum to deepen economic cooperation

Ghana and Canada are set to deepen economic cooperation as investors, business leaders, policymakers and development partners gather in Toronto for the 2026 Ghana-Canada Investment Forum.

The forum, scheduled for June 15, 2026, at the Westin Harbour Castle Conference Centre in Toronto, Ontario, will provide a platform to explore strategic investment opportunities, forge partnerships and advance initiatives to support Ghana’s economic transformation agenda.

A statement issued in Accra said the event was being organised by the GHFA Global Investment Forum Initiative in collaboration with Strategic Communications Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa) and Kwakaf International, a Toronto-based business events agency.

It said the forum would spotlight Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme (24H+), providing participants with insights into the policy’s objectives and opportunities for industrialisation, export expansion, trade competitiveness, job creation and productivity growth.

Discussions will focus on how Canadian businesses and investors can partner Ghanaian enterprises and institutions to contribute to, and benefit from, the country’s transformation agenda.

The event, organised in collaboration with the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat and the Ghana Tourism Authority, is expected to bring together key stakeholders from both countries to explore opportunities that support Ghana’s Reset Agenda and strengthen bilateral economic relations.

Mr Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, will serve as Special Guest of Honour, while His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse, will chair the event.

Mr Gyakye Quayson, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, will deliver the keynote address.

A major feature of the forum will be a Deal Room Session facilitated by ThirdWay Capital and The Asili Initiative to connect investors, business leaders and senior delegates from Ghana and Canada.

The session is expected to showcase investment opportunities, strengthen business relationships and catalyse strategic partnerships towards sustainable economic growth.

The statement said Universal Merchant Bank, lead sponsor of the forum, was supporting efforts to promote entrepreneurship, economic growth and investment mobilisation for Ghana’s long-term development.

Other partners include the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation and ThirdWay Capital.

To be held during the FIFA World Cup period, the forum is expected to leverage the presence of a diverse international audience to create networking opportunities for participants.

The statement quoted Madam Esther A. N. Cobbah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Stratcomm Africa, as saying that the forum presented a unique opportunity to build on the historic ties between Ghana and Canada.

“…We are excited to be joining forces with Kwakaf International and the various national agencies for this event,” she said.

Ms Cobbah expressed optimism that the forum, taking place on the sidelines of the Black Stars’ first World Cup match, would contribute to multiple successes for Team Ghana in Canada during the month of June.

The statement said the session would connect investors, business leaders and senior delegates from Ghana and Canada to showcase investment opportunities, strengthen business relationships and catalyse strategic partnerships.

It said the initiative was expected to contribute to sustainable economic growth through increased investment and enhanced commercial cooperation.

Participants will explore mutually beneficial ventures and strategic partnerships aimed at strengthening trade and investment ties between Ghana and Canada.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.