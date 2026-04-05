GPL 2025/26: Heart of Lions roar back with victory over Vision FC in Kpando

Audio By Carbonatix
Heart of Lions responded to their previous setback with a victory over Vision FC in Kpando to strengthen their position in the Ghana Premier League.
Coming into the game on the back of a heavy 3-0 defeat to Young Apostles, the hosts showed intent from the very first whistle, determined to make amends in front of their home supporters.
The early pressure paid off almost immediately.
Just two minutes into the game, Heart of Lions signaled their attacking intent, pinning Vision FC deep in their own half.
That aggressive start soon translated into a breakthrough, as Kelvin Asenso fired the hosts into the lead in the 11th minute.
Vision FC attempted to respond but struggled to deal with the Lions’ intensity and organization.
Their task became even more frustrating in the 20th minute when Michael Ephson thought he had doubled the lead, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside.
However, Ephson would not be denied for long.
In the 38th minute, he found the back of the net again to give Heart of Lions a deserved two-goal cushion heading into the break.
The second half saw the hosts manage the game effectively, maintaining control and limiting Vision FC’s attacking opportunities.
The visitors, who came into the match aiming to end a two-game winless run, struggled to break down a disciplined Lions defence and failed to mount a meaningful comeback.
The result sees Heart of Lions climb to 10th place on the league table with 37 points, easing any immediate pressure and reaffirming their strong home form.
For Vision FC, the defeat leaves them in 15th position on 35 points, just two points above the relegation zone, a situation that will raise concerns as the season approaches its closing stages.
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