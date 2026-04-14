FIFA President Gianni Infantino extends condolences to Berekum Chelsea FC following passing of Dominic Frimpong

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has extended condolences on behalf of FIFA and the global football community to the family, friends, and Berekum Chelsea FC following the tragic passing of player Dominic Frimpong in a reported attack after a Ghana Premier League fixture against former Premier League Champions FC Samartex 1996.

President Gianni Infantino says he is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of the 20-year-old calling the passing tragic.

See his full statement below:

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