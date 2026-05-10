May 9 Disaster: The day Ghana football died and never fully resurrected

Twenty-five years after 126 people were killed at the Accra Sports Stadium, the disaster's wounds run deeper than a monument and broken promises.

On the evening of 9 May 2001, more than thirty thousand supporters packed the Accra Sports Stadium for a Premier League fixture between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, arguably the most passionate rivalry in African football. The stadium had been full since 10 am in the morning. The atmosphere, as always when these two clubs met, was incandescent. By nightfall, 126 people were dead.

It remains the worst stadium disaster in African history and the third-deadliest in world football, behind Peru's Estadio Nacional catastrophe in 1964 and the Kanjuruhan tragedy in Indonesia in 2022. Yet in Ghana, a quarter of a century later, there has been no criminal conviction, many of the official recommendations have been ignored, and the domestic game has never recovered.

What Happened

Hearts of Oak led 2-1 when Kotoko supporters, enraged by what they considered an offside goal, began throwing seats and bottles onto the pitch. Riot police fired thundershots, which are devices similar to flashbang grenades into the north stand to restore order. It worked. The throwing stopped. Then, without warning, the officers discharged tear gas and rubber bullets into the same packed, airless stand.

Panic spread instantly. Thousands surged toward the exits only to find several gates locked. Medical officers had already left. The stampede lasted approximately thirty minutes. The majority of victims died of compressive asphyxia.

The dead and unconscious were loaded into car boots and driven to hospitals across the capital, overwhelming morgues throughout Accra.

Justice Deferred, Justice Denied

A Commission of Inquiry chaired by lawyer Sam Okudzeto identified police excesses as the principal cause and named six officers bearing direct responsibility. Each was charged with 127 counts of manslaughter. All six were acquitted after a submission of no case to answer was upheld. No one has ever been convicted.

The Commission's wider recommendations included infrastructure upgrades, a funded Stadium Disaster Relief Fund, educational support for victims' children, and mandatory non-lethal crowd management training. These recommendations were largely unimplemented.

Commentators have drawn the obvious comparison with Hillsborough, where 96 people died in 1989 and where decades of legal struggle finally produced accountability, official apologies, and compensation. Nothing comparable has happened in Ghana. Dependants of the May 9 victims have reported surviving on the goodwill of friends and family.

The Game That Never Came Back

The disaster's most lasting damage may be cultural rather than structural. Before 2001, the average Ghana Premier League attendance ran between 8,000 and 12,000 per match. By 2023, it had collapsed to fewer than 800, which saw a massive decline of more than 90 per cent.

Empty seats in the stands at the various league stadia drained the league financially as corporate sponsors such as Star beer, MTN, and Coca-Cola withdrew or reduced their involvement. Clubs also lost the revenue to retain talent, fund their academies or attract investment. This led to Ghanaian football lovers regenerating their energies into following foreign leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A etc.

The Super clash itself, which is Accra Hearts of Oak vs Kumasi Asante Kotoko, which, per records, is one of the biggest derbies in African football, if not world football, has lost its attractiveness and appeal. It has become less commercially significant.

Twenty-Five Years On

Outside the entrance of the Accra Sports Stadium stands a bronze statue of a supporter carrying another to safety, with an inscription that reads: “I am My Brother’s Keeper.” Yearly, commemoration services are held to mark this tragic disaster.

Former Kotoko Chairman, who is a persistent private advocate for the victims and families of individuals who lost their lives, organises annual street walks and charity walks to support the May 9 Foundation, of which he is the founding president.

After the creation of the Stadium Disaster Fund by the government in 2001, there has not been much accountability to the citizenry about how the monies were used to cater for the dependants of those who perished during the disaster and the injured who survived. Was the fund enough compensation for the families of victims who were breadwinners and lost their lives? What about the breadwinners who got badly injured and could not go back to their regular jobs, so have had to spend the past 25years jobless without any means of livelihood? Has the government done enough for these people?

Are we saying no one was found culpable for the tragic event after the acquittal and discharge of the 6 police officers? A lot of questions remain unanswered. Families of the 126 persons who lost their lives and the injured have still not recovered from the shocks of that dark Wednesday.

Crowd safety incidents have continued. A fatality at a Kumasi stadium in 2009. Attacks on players and officials in 2023. As recently as 2025, the death of a Kotoko supporter during a match disturbance prompted fresh calls for action.

The Okudzeto Commission's findings were clear twenty-five years ago. The imperatives they identified; sustainable stadium investment, proportionate policing, a funded relief mechanism, and a governing culture that takes spectator safety seriously, still remain unmet. Until they are met and fully implemented, the inscription on that statue outside the stadium will remain a hope rather than a reality.

BY: Joseph Okan-Mensah Khartey Esq

Trainee Associate, Afrimore Advisors Pruc

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.