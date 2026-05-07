Herbert Mensah leads 25th commemoration of May 9 Disaster in Kumasi

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Asante Kotoko Board Chairman, Herbert Mensah, is set to lead the 25th commemoration of the May 9 Disaster in Kumasi this week.
It’s been 25 years since Africa’s deadliest stadium disaster occurred on May 9, 2001, at the Accra Sports Stadium, where 126 people died in a stampede during a football match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.
Speaking ahead of the event, Herbert Mensah revealed that between 100 and 200 people will travel from Accra to join the observance in Kumasi.
Activities will begin on Friday with prayers at the mosque alongside the Chief Imam Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, traditional leaders, and public figures, followed by a major gathering on Saturday expected to draw large crowds. Global attention is also growing, with BBC currently producing a documentary on the disaster.
“It’s something we've been doing for 25 years, so it will be a repetition of what we do, except for more families will be involved. We have some guests from overseas who will be involved. The BBC are running a whole documentary on it this week," Herbert told Luv FM.
After two decades, questions around investigations, justice, and reforms in stadium safety remain central to discussions. Mensah described the process as ongoing.
"There is a lot of interest over the 25 year period as to what is Ghana's position is.
“How did we handle the investigations? Was a sense of justice and closure brought by what infrastructure changes were brought. It's a constant assessment. There's no full stop. It continues as people go to sporting ventures, whether football or something else.
“When you have situations like what happened with Pooley last year, then it saddens people that people still cannot control themselves in stadiums, but the world has moved on in 25 years,” he added.
Mensah also shared stories of widows and children who have grown up in the shadow of the tragedy, including young adults now seeking support as they navigate life without parents they lost.
“I know Rani in Accra, who's a Hearts of Oak supporter. She lost her husband. She was a teenager at that time, so she's still young today. And a son, who never saw his father just graduated, and they are looking for some form of assistance, which we will hopefully be able to provide for them.
“So there are a lot of beautiful stories of children, some occasionally even baby grandchildren, mothers and people who are still in touch with us. We're in touch with them.”
In addition to remembrance, the initiative has expanded into charitable work. Mensah highlighted the role of the Shen Yang and Shen Yuet Children’s Heart Foundation, where he serves as secretary.
The foundation has funded life-saving surgeries for over 110 children at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in the past 15 months, offering hope to families battling congenital heart conditions.
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