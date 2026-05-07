Chinese giant Huayou seeks control of Ewoyaa lithium project in $210 million Atlantic Lithium deal

Audio By Carbonatix
Chinese battery materials giant Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt is moving to acquire Atlantic Lithium in a proposed $210 million transaction that could significantly reshape the future of Ghana’s Ewoyaa lithium project.
In a notice released in the early hours of May 7, 2026, Atlantic Lithium’s directors confirmed that Huayou Cobalt had made an offer to acquire the company, further expanding the Chinese firm’s footprint across Africa’s fast growing critical minerals sector.
Huayou is already one of the major players in Africa’s lithium space after acquiring the Arcadia Lithium Project in Zimbabwe for about US$422 million in 2022.
Trial production of lithium sulphate at the project reportedly began in early 2026.
According to Atlantic Lithium’s Chief Executive Officer, Keith Muller, the proposal comes at a time when the company is navigating lithium price volatility and funding and execution challenges tied to the Ewoyaa project.
“The proposal offers an attractive proposition for Atlantic Lithium shareholders, particularly when considered amid ongoing lithium price volatility, complex jurisdictional challenges and against the timing and execution risks attached to financing, developing and operating the Ewoyaa Lithium Project under the Project’s current joint venture arrangements,” he said.
The comments suggest Atlantic Lithium may have been navigating financing constraints and regulatory uncertainty as it attempts to advance the Ewoyaa project.
Atlantic Lithium’s Ghanaian subsidiary, Barari DV Ghana Limited, only recently secured parliamentary ratification of its Ewoyaa mining lease after nearly three years of delays and political disagreements surrounding the fiscal terms of the agreement.
The company is currently updating its Definitive Feasibility Study, a critical step required to secure financing for the construction and operationalization of the mine.
The proposed acquisition by Huayou could materially change the funding and execution outlook for the project.
If approved by shareholders and regulators, the deal could accelerate the development timeline for the Ewoyaa mine and further deepen China’s influence within Africa’s critical minerals sector, particularly in lithium, which remains central to the global electric vehicle and energy storage industries.
The acquisition is expected to be completed by December 2026, subject to shareholder, court and regulatory approvals.
More analysis to follow...
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