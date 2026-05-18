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Earthquake hits southwest China; thousands evacuate, buildings collapse

Source: Reuters  
  18 May 2026 2:45am
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A magnitude 5.2 earthquake in China's southwest region ​of Guangxi early on Monday ‌killed two and forced more than 7,000 people in the city of ​Liuzhou to evacuate as ​search and rescue operations continue and ⁠authorities warn of transport ​disruptions.

  • There were two confirmed deaths ​with one still missing, and four people were sent to the hospital, although ​none of them had ​life-threatening injuries, CCTV and state news agency ‌Xinhua ⁠said.
  • Thirteen buildings collapsed in the early hours of Monday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
  • Transportation disruptions were ​also flagged ​by ⁠railway authorities as they inspected the integrity of ​rail line infrastructure.
  • Communication and ​power ⁠lines, water and gas supply, and traffic in the affected ⁠area ​were operating normally, ​state media reported.

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