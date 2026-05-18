Tunisians protest against Saied over arrests and economic strain

Hundreds of Tunisians protested in the capital, Tunis, on Saturday against President Kais Saied, accusing him of undermining freedoms and presiding over a worsening economic and social crisis.

The protest was held under the slogan: "The people are hungry ​, and prisons are full".

Demonstrators called for ​an end to one-man rule and carried banners denouncing arrests of politicians, journalists and civil society figures, amid concerns of ⁠a widening crackdown on dissent.

Protesters also criticised what they ​said was Saied's failure to tackle the economic crisis, while using the judiciary ​and police to silence critics.

Tunisia is facing acute economic strain, with sluggish growth, soaring prices, shortages of medicines and ​some food, financing pressures, and deteriorating public ​services.

Saied, who dissolved parliament and began ruling by decree ‌in ⁠2022, has faced mounting criticism from rights groups over what they say is the dismantling of the post-2011 democratic system.

Saied rejects those accusations, saying his ​measures are necessary ​to ⁠save the country from chaos and corruption.

The bar association has called ​for strikes in the coming days over ​erosion ⁠of judicial independence, while the journalists' union plans protests against the jailing of journalists and ⁠restrictions ​on press freedom.

Authorities say they ​are enforcing the law and reject accusations of political ​repression.

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