Africa

Tunisians protest against Saied over arrests and economic strain

Source: Reuters  
  18 May 2026 2:32am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Hundreds of Tunisians protested in the capital, Tunis, on Saturday against President Kais Saied, accusing him of undermining freedoms and presiding over a worsening economic and social crisis.

The protest was held under the slogan: "The people are hungry ​, and prisons are full".

Demonstrators called for ​an end to one-man rule and carried banners denouncing arrests of politiciansjournalists and civil society figures, amid concerns of ⁠a widening crackdown on dissent.

Protesters also criticised what they ​said was Saied's failure to tackle the economic crisis, while using the judiciary ​and police to silence critics.

Tunisia is facing acute economic strain, with sluggish growth, soaring prices, shortages of medicines and ​some food, financing pressures, and deteriorating public ​services.

Saied, who dissolved parliament and began ruling by decree ‌in ⁠2022, has faced mounting criticism from rights groups over what they say is the dismantling of the post-2011 democratic system.

Saied rejects those accusations, saying his ​measures are necessary ​to ⁠save the country from chaos and corruption.

The bar association has called ​for strikes in the coming days over ​erosion ⁠of judicial independence, while the journalists' union plans protests against the jailing of journalists and ⁠restrictions ​on press freedom.

Authorities say they ​are enforcing the law and reject accusations of political ​repression.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group