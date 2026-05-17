MTN Ghana marks 30 years with landmark anniversary launch in Accra

MTN Ghana, the country’s largest telecommunications company, has officially launched its 30th anniversary celebrations at a ceremony held at its headquarters in Accra.

Held under the theme “30 Years of Progress, Powered by You,” the event celebrated three decades of connecting Ghanaians, driving digital innovation, and supporting national development since MTN began operations in 1996.

The launch sets the tone for a year-long series of activities aimed at honoring customers, employees, partners, and communities who have been central to the company’s growth.

The anniversary was jointly launched by the Minister of Communication and Digitalisation, Mr Sam George, and MTN Ghana’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Stephen Blewett.

Both emphasised the role of public-private collaboration in expanding access to technology and bridging Ghana’s digital divide.

“This milestone is not just about MTN. It’s about Ghana’s digital journey and the millions of people whose lives have been transformed through connectivity,” Mr Sam George said at the event.

Mr Blewett thanked customers for their loyalty and reaffirmed MN’s commitment to investing in network expansion, digital services, and sustainable solutions.

“For 30 years, you have powered our progress.

As we look ahead, we remain focused on leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress,” he said. The launch was attended by MTN Ghana’s senior management team, including Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer.

Angela Mensah-Poku, Chief Enterprise Business Officer; Bernard Acquah, Chief Information Officer; Ibrahim Misto, Chief Consumer Officer; Noel Kojo-Ganson, Chief Consumer Officer; and William Tetteh, Chief Transformation Officer.

MTN Ghana’s 30th anniversary comes at a time when the company continues to lead the market in mobile voice, data, mobile money, and enterprise solutions.

Over the years, MTN has invested heavily in infrastructure, expanded 4G and 5G coverage, and supported digital skills training, entrepreneurship, and social impact programs through the MTN Ghana Foundation.

The celebrations will feature customer appreciation events, staff engagements, community outreach, and innovation showcases across the country.

The launch was also witnessed by some management members of the company, including the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, the Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Madam Angela Mensah-Poku, the Chief Information Officer, Bernard Acquah, the Chief Consumer Officer, Ibrahim Misto, the Chief Consumer Officer, Noel Kojo–Ganson, and William Tetteh, Chief Transformation Officer.

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the country’s telecommunications sector, providing voice, data, mobile money, and enterprise services to millions of customers.

A subsidiary of the MTN Group, the company has been at the forefront of driving digital and financial inclusion in Ghana since 1996.

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