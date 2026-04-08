We need collective action to advance sustainability in Ghana and Africa – Deloitte Tax Partner

Audio By Carbonatix
A Tax and Regulatory Partner at Deloitte, Gloria Boye-Doku, has highlighted the importance of collective action in advancing sustainability across Ghana and Africa.
Speaking at the launch of the Sustainability Working Group Africa Ghana Report (MTN Ghana) organised by ACCA Ghana, Mrs. Boye-Doku said this is necessary to ensure every firm across the continent prioritise sustainability and incorporate it in it strategy.
She continued that Sustainability Working Group Africa Ghana Report is not simply a publication but a blueprint for collaboration and impact.
Mrs. Boye-Doku, who doubles as the Vice Chair of ACCA Ghana Network Panel, pointed out that the insights and policy recommendations presented provide a clear path forward, encouraging regulators, businesses and educators to work hand in hand.
“Together, we have laid a strong foundation for embedding sustainability into the very fabric of our economic and societal impact”.
The meeting was attended by key stakeholders such as Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG) and the Ghana Stock Exchange.
She said the perspectives highlight both the challenges that must be addressed and the opportunities to embed sustainable practices into institutions business and communities.
“As we look ahead, let us carry forward the momentum generated here today. The responsibility rests with each of us to translate these ideas into tangible outcome that benefit our communities and future generations. With continued collaboration we can ensure that sustainability is not just an aspiration but a lived reality”, she added.
The report detailed MTN's environmental and social policies, governance, strategies, risks and opportunities. The report goes beyond traditional financial reporting by integrating sustainability and non-financial information.
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