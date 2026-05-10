MTN Ghana, MobileMoney Fintech showcase digital finance leadership at 3i Africa Summit 2026

Ghana’s telecom leader, MTN Ghana, alongside its fintech arm MobileMoney Fintech LTD, took centre stage at the 3i Africa Summit 2026, held from May 6–8 at the Destiny Arena of The Makers House Chapel at Atomic, a suburb of Accra.

Held under the theme “The Next Frontier: Shaping Africa’s Integrated FinTech Future,” the summit brought together regulators, investors, innovators, and operators from across the continent to discuss the next phase of Africa’s digital finance evolution.

MTN’s participation underscored its commitment to driving innovation, investment, and impact in the region’s rapidly expanding fintech ecosystem.

To successfully drive this leadership conversation, MTN deployed a strong delegation of senior executives to lead key conversations at the summit.

MTN Group President & CEO, Ralph Mupita, delivered a keynote presentation titled “The Future of Digital Finance in Emerging Markets.” He outlined how mobile operators and fintech platforms can deepen financial inclusion, scale cross-border payments, and build resilient digital infrastructure to support Africa’s growing digital economy.

Shaibu Haruna, CEO of MobileMoney Fintech LTD, also addressed delegates on “Strengthening Consumer Protection in High-Velocity Credit & Banking Markets.” He highlighted the importance of responsible innovation, data privacy, and consumer education as digital credit and mobile banking products reach more Ghanaians and Africans at scale.

Beyond the address, MTN and MobileMoney Fintech LTD contributed to the summit’s technical sessions through expert panel participation.

Sylvia Otuo Acheampong and other specialists from MMFL and MTN Ghana moderated and spoke on panels focused on artificial intelligence, tokenisation, and digital infrastructure.

The discussions explored how AI can enhance fraud detection and credit scoring, how tokenisation can unlock new asset classes, and what infrastructure investments are needed to make fintech solutions faster, safer, and more accessible across Africa.

MTN Ghana’s presence at the 3i Africa Summit reflects its broader strategy of using technology to expand access to financial services, empower small businesses, and support Ghana’s digital transformation agenda.

Through MobileMoney Fintech LTD, the company continues to evolve MoMo beyond payments into a full suite of financial services, including credit, savings, insurance, and merchant solutions.

By engaging with policymakers, investors, and fellow innovators at the summit, MTN reaffirmed its role as a partner in building an integrated, secure, and inclusive fintech future for Africa.

The summit was opened by the Vice President Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, with the Governor of the Bank of Ghana in attendance.

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