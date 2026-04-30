Aboakyer Festival reflects unity, heritage and enduring leadership – MTN

The 2026 Aboakyer Festival is a powerful symbol of unity, heritage, and enduring leadership, MTN Ghana has said.

Speaking at a brief ceremony in Winneba on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, MTN’s Senior Manager for the Southwest Business District, Prince Owusu Nyarko, emphasised the deeper cultural and national significance of the festival.

According to him, the Aboakyer Festival goes beyond an annual celebration, representing the identity and unity of the Effutu people while positioning Winneba as one of Ghana’s key cultural destinations.

“This year holds special meaning for MTN Ghana as we mark 30 years of operations. Over the decades, we have grown from providing basic voice services into a leading digital and connectivity partner—connecting people, empowering businesses, and supporting Ghana’s digital transformation,” he stated.

Mr. Nyarko also highlighted the 30-year reign of Neenyi Ghartey VII, Paramount Chief of the Effutu Traditional Area, describing it as a symbol of stability, peace, and dedicated leadership.

“We are gathered to celebrate two important milestones—the Aboakyer Festival and the 30-year reign of His Majesty. Both represent enduring values of leadership, unity, and service to the people,” he noted.

He reiterated that institutions that stand the test of time are those built on purpose, consistency, and trust, adding that MTN Ghana remains committed to supporting culture and community development.

As part of its support for the festival, MTN Ghana presented a cheque for GHC 20,000, GHC 1,000 worth of airtime, and drinks and a hamper to the Effutu Traditional Council.

Mr. Nyarko stressed that the relationship between MTN Ghana and the people of Winneba is rooted in mutual respect and long-standing collaboration.

“Winneba is not just a place where we operate; it is a community we value, a culture we respect, and a partnership we are committed to sustaining,” he said.

The Aboakyer Festival, celebrated on the first Saturday of May, is an ancient tradition of the Effutu people involving a symbolic deer hunt and sacrifice to the gods of the land.

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