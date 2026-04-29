Winneba Prisons supports Aboakyer Festival with donation to Effutu Traditional Council

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Prisons Service in Winneba has donated items and cash to the Effutu Traditional Council in support of preparations for the 2026 Aboakyer Festival.
The gesture was made on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, when the acting Officer-In-Charge of the Winneba Local Prison, CSP Emmanuel Adu-Ghandi, led a delegation to the palace of Neenyi Ghartey VII to pay a courtesy call.
The team, acting on behalf of the Director-General of Prisons, presented two crates of canned Malta Guinness, three packs of bottled water, and a cash donation to support festival activities.
During the visit, CSP Adu-Ghandi assured the Paramount Chief of the Service’s readiness to support the celebrations and maintain strong collaboration with traditional authorities.
Neenyi Ghartey VII expressed appreciation for the gesture, commending the Ghana Prisons Service for its continued partnership with the Effutu Traditional Council.
He also invited the officers to participate in the Grand Durbar scheduled for May 2, 2026, and assist with ushering duties for invited dignitaries.
The visit forms part of ongoing efforts by the Ghana Prisons Service to strengthen community relations and contribute to national cultural events.
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