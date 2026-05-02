Regional

2026 Aboakyer Festival durbar held with beautiful tradition

Source: GNA  
  2 May 2026 7:03pm
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The chiefs and people of the Effutu traditional area on Saturday, May 2, held a colourful durbar to climax the 2026 Aboakyer Festival with Neenyi Ghartey VII, the Paramount Chief of the traditional area, sitting in state to receive homage.

The Tuafo No.1 Company was the first to present a catch of a live bushbuck to him, and he stepped on it three times to symbolise its acceptance by Penkyi Otu, their principal deity.

This paved the way for traditional rites to proceed to guarantee a good bumper harvest and prosperity.

This year’s festival is on the theme: “Advancing our cultural heritage for development.”

Earlier in the day, Neenyi Ghartey VII, the Paramount Chief of the Effutu Traditional Area and his chiefs embarked on a majestic procession in a colourful traditional regalia to the AME Zion School Park, the durbar ground, where an animated crowd waited and cheered them.

The festival is held annually by the natives of Effutu Oma (Simpa) to commemorate Penkyi Otu for leading their ancestors from the Western Sudan Empire (Timbuktu) to their present settlement.

The durbar was graced by Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku- Agyemang, a delegation from the Winneba Charlottesville Sister City relationship, the Central Regional Minister, Mr Ekow Panyin Okyere Eduamoah and other Ministers of State.

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