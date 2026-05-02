Tera Carissa Hodges joins global creatives to discuss cultural sovereignty at AfroCannes 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
Clinical hypnotherapist and media professional Tera Carissa Hodges says multicultural collaborations are essential to shaping authentic global stories, as she prepares to speak at AfroCannes 2026.
According to her, the growing demand for inclusive storytelling makes it critical for creatives to embrace cultural nuance without diluting their identity.
“As a lifelong lover of movies, it’s an honour to moderate and speak on such a meaningful topic, especially on a platform like AfroCannes,” Hodges said, stressing the importance of representation in global media.
Her comments come ahead of her appearance at AfroCannes 2026, a key diversity and inclusion platform held alongside the globally renowned Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.
Hodges will join a lineup of industry voices, including Juliet Ibrahim and representatives from Women in Film & Television, to lead conversations on “Narrative and Cultural Sovereignty.”
She is expected to co-moderate a masterclass titled “Authenticity in Cross-Cultural Collaborations: Building Meaningful Global Films Without Losing Cultural Truth,” where discussions will centre on how Black creatives can navigate cultural barriers and produce globally resonant content.
The event, scheduled for May 15 to 19, will bring together filmmakers, creatives, and industry leaders from across the world for panel discussions, screenings, and networking sessions.
Organised by the Yanibes Foundation, AfroCannes has, since its launch in 2022, grown into a major platform championing diversity in global cinema.
This year’s theme, “Narrative and Cultural Sovereignty,” places emphasis on preserving cultural identity in storytelling—an issue that continues to resonate strongly within African creative spaces, including Ghana’s film industry.
For Hodges, her participation on May 16 is not just about dialogue but impact. Through her work with LR Global Media Group USA, she has consistently advocated for storytelling that reflects lived experiences and cultural truth.
Her message, she noted, is aimed at inspiring the next generation of storytellers to remain authentic while engaging global audiences.
Latest Stories
-
Vice President joins Effutu people to celebrate Aboakyer 2026
5 minutes
-
Tera Carissa Hodges joins global creatives to discuss cultural sovereignty at AfroCannes 2026
25 minutes
-
TCDA CEO leads charge to scale up cashew apple value addition opportunities
33 minutes
-
MGL’s May Day Egg market ends in resounding success as crowds turn out for affordable eggs
1 hour
-
Energy expert advocates increased private-sector role in power distribution to tackle dumsor
1 hour
-
Tony Asare Writes: A clotted artery, by-passes and detours
1 hour
-
No road project cancelled under Mahama’s reset agenda — Roads Minister
1 hour
-
Mahama praises IGP Yohunu, hails intelligence-led policing at Krobo-Odumase commissioning
1 hour
-
“Energy situation is stable” – John Jinapor assures Ghanaians
2 hours
-
Ghana Tuna Association reaffirms sustainability commitment on World Tuna Day
2 hours
-
Mahama commissions Odumase Krobo Divisional Police HQ, boosts operations with vehicles
2 hours
-
Roads Minister urges contractors to stay on site, assures prioritised payments
2 hours
-
Suhuyini credits Ameri plant for averting 2024 power crisis in Kumasi
2 hours
-
Thirteen killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, health ministry says
2 hours
-
Tano North MP sounds alarm over galamsey devastation, accuses officials of shielding perpetrators
3 hours