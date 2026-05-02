Tera Carissa Hodges joins global creatives to discuss cultural sovereignty at AfroCannes 2026

Clinical hypnotherapist and media professional Tera Carissa Hodges says multicultural collaborations are essential to shaping authentic global stories, as she prepares to speak at AfroCannes 2026.

According to her, the growing demand for inclusive storytelling makes it critical for creatives to embrace cultural nuance without diluting their identity.

“As a lifelong lover of movies, it’s an honour to moderate and speak on such a meaningful topic, especially on a platform like AfroCannes,” Hodges said, stressing the importance of representation in global media.

Her comments come ahead of her appearance at AfroCannes 2026, a key diversity and inclusion platform held alongside the globally renowned Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

Hodges will join a lineup of industry voices, including Juliet Ibrahim and representatives from Women in Film & Television, to lead conversations on “Narrative and Cultural Sovereignty.”

She is expected to co-moderate a masterclass titled “Authenticity in Cross-Cultural Collaborations: Building Meaningful Global Films Without Losing Cultural Truth,” where discussions will centre on how Black creatives can navigate cultural barriers and produce globally resonant content.

The event, scheduled for May 15 to 19, will bring together filmmakers, creatives, and industry leaders from across the world for panel discussions, screenings, and networking sessions.

Organised by the Yanibes Foundation, AfroCannes has, since its launch in 2022, grown into a major platform championing diversity in global cinema.

This year’s theme, “Narrative and Cultural Sovereignty,” places emphasis on preserving cultural identity in storytelling—an issue that continues to resonate strongly within African creative spaces, including Ghana’s film industry.

For Hodges, her participation on May 16 is not just about dialogue but impact. Through her work with LR Global Media Group USA, she has consistently advocated for storytelling that reflects lived experiences and cultural truth.

Her message, she noted, is aimed at inspiring the next generation of storytellers to remain authentic while engaging global audiences.

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