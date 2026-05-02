Annoh-Dompreh elected Chairman of PAP Committee on Health, Social Work and Labour

Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has been elected Chairman of the Committee on Health, Social Work and Labour at the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) under the Western Caucus.

In a post via his Facebook page on Saturday, May 2, following his election, Mr Annoh-Dompreh described the appointment as an honour and said it reflected the confidence reposed in him by colleagues from across the West African sub-region.

He acknowledged the support of representatives from countries including Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Sierra Leone, Liberia, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Cape Verde and Togo.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP pledged to work closely with fellow parliamentarians to advance policies aimed at strengthening healthcare systems, promoting labour rights and improving social protection across the African continent.

According to him, the committee would focus on initiatives that contribute to the welfare and development of African citizens through stronger cooperation among member states.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh further noted that the achievement was not only a personal milestone but also a proud moment for Ghana and the people of the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency.

He expressed gratitude for the support he has received and reaffirmed his commitment to contributing meaningfully to Africa’s development and integration through the work of the Pan-African Parliament.

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