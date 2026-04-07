Annoh-Dompreh leads Minority Caucus tour to spotlight cocoa sector challenges

The Minority Caucus has stepped up its nationwide outreach to cocoa-growing communities, seeking to highlight concerns over declining producer prices and delays in payments within the sector.

On Tuesday, the group, led by Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, commenced the third phase of its tour in the Ahafo Region.

As part of the visit, the delegation paid courtesy calls on traditional leaders to formally notify them of the exercise and seek their support ahead of engagements with cocoa farmers.

The chiefs visited included Nana Osei Kofi Abirie, Osuodogya Barima Appiahgya Boafo, and Osahene Kwaku Atekyi II, representing key traditional authorities across the region.

During the interactions, the Minority Chief Whip explained that the tour is aimed at drawing attention to the difficulties faced by cocoa farmers, including reduced prices, outstanding payments, and broader challenges affecting the industry.

He reiterated the Caucus’s resolve to demand accountability and advocate policies that safeguard farmers’ welfare.

In response, the traditional leaders voiced concern over the worsening conditions in cocoa-growing communities, urging the government to act swiftly to address the situation and restore confidence in the sector.

The tour is expected to continue across other parts of the Ahafo Region and extend into the Bono areas, as the Caucus engages more stakeholders in its push for equitable and sustainable solutions for Ghana’s cocoa industry.

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