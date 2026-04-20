National

Annoh-Dompreh commissions five water projects in Nsawam-Adoagyiri

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  20 April 2026 4:37am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has commissioned five water projects across communities in the constituency as part of efforts to improve access to clean water.

The projects, located in Amanfro, Oparekrom, Djankrom East, Akwane Dobro and Papito, are expected to ease the burden on residents who have long faced challenges accessing safe, reliable water sources.

Speaking during the commissioning on Sunday, Mr Annoh-Dompreh described access to potable water as a basic necessity.

The Minority Chief Whip expressed satisfaction that the new facilities would significantly improve living conditions in the beneficiary communities.

He also urged residents to take proper care of the installations to ensure their long-term sustainability.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh further expressed appreciation to traditional leaders, Assembly Members and community members for their support and cooperation, noting that continued collaboration would be key to driving development across the constituency.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group