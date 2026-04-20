Audio By Carbonatix
The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has commissioned five water projects across communities in the constituency as part of efforts to improve access to clean water.
The projects, located in Amanfro, Oparekrom, Djankrom East, Akwane Dobro and Papito, are expected to ease the burden on residents who have long faced challenges accessing safe, reliable water sources.
Speaking during the commissioning on Sunday, Mr Annoh-Dompreh described access to potable water as a basic necessity.
The Minority Chief Whip expressed satisfaction that the new facilities would significantly improve living conditions in the beneficiary communities.
He also urged residents to take proper care of the installations to ensure their long-term sustainability.
Mr Annoh-Dompreh further expressed appreciation to traditional leaders, Assembly Members and community members for their support and cooperation, noting that continued collaboration would be key to driving development across the constituency.
Latest Stories
-
Mahama sounds alarm over rising drug abuse among youth
5 minutes
-
Mahama directs School Feeding Programme to absorb surplus eggs
10 minutes
-
Mahama vows to keep inflation in single digits after sharp decline
15 minutes
-
NDC warns members against breaching internal election rules
18 minutes
-
Godfred Dame alleges Judicial bias, warns of threat to public confidence
21 minutes
-
Vincent Assafuah raises red flags over sole-sourced contracts at NPRA
25 minutes
-
Housing Minister unveils major housing reforms at AREF 2026
32 minutes
-
Annoh-Dompreh commissions five water projects in Nsawam-Adoagyiri
37 minutes
-
Agbana highlights ‘Big Push’ infrastructure drive, expands social interventions at Accountability Forum
42 minutes
-
Ghana’s economy is in safe hands – Mahama
45 minutes
-
Bagbin rallies Parliaments to anchor peace and justice in development at IPU Assembly
50 minutes
-
Gov’t targets tomato import cuts as Veep courts investment deal in Spain
54 minutes
-
Togbe Afede XIV leads Ghana delegation to global business forum
55 minutes
-
Architect urges noise control in urban planning
59 minutes
-
Ghana’s non-traditional exports hit $5bn in 2025, up 30.7% – GEPA
1 hour