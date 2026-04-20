Annoh-Dompreh commissions five water projects in Nsawam-Adoagyiri

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has commissioned five water projects across communities in the constituency as part of efforts to improve access to clean water.

The projects, located in Amanfro, Oparekrom, Djankrom East, Akwane Dobro and Papito, are expected to ease the burden on residents who have long faced challenges accessing safe, reliable water sources.

Speaking during the commissioning on Sunday, Mr Annoh-Dompreh described access to potable water as a basic necessity.

The Minority Chief Whip expressed satisfaction that the new facilities would significantly improve living conditions in the beneficiary communities.

He also urged residents to take proper care of the installations to ensure their long-term sustainability.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh further expressed appreciation to traditional leaders, Assembly Members and community members for their support and cooperation, noting that continued collaboration would be key to driving development across the constituency.

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