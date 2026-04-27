Power instability has triggered water crisis across Accra and Tema – GWL

Residents across the Accra and Tema regions are facing significant disruptions to their water supply as Ghana Water Ltd. (GWL) battles a double blow of power instability and a massive influx of aquatic weeds.

In a press statement released on Monday, 27 April 2026, GWL management revealed that the primary cause of the current shortage is the ongoing instability in the power supply to critical Water Treatment Plants and booster stations.

The utility firm emphasised that its entire production and distribution chain, including treatment processes and transmission facilities, is heavily dependent on a stable electricity supply to function efficiently.

Compounding the power challenges, recent heavy rains in the Akosombo area have caused an "unusually large volume" of aquatic weeds to surge toward the Kpong intake point.

While the presence of weeds is a common occurrence, the current volume has led to severe clogging of intake screens, directly restricting the amount of raw water that can be abstracted for treatment. This has resulted in reduced water volumes and intermittent supply to dozens of communities.

GWL has deployed technical teams to work around the clock to clear the debris and maintain operations at the affected sites. Simultaneously, the company is engaging in high-level talks with the Volta River Authority (VRA), GRIDCo, and ECG to stabilise the power supply and enable full water production.

“The combined effect of these challenges has resulted in intermittent and reduced water supply to several communities... We assure the public that every effort is being made to restore normal water supply as quickly as possible,” the statement noted.

Management has apologised for the inconvenience and is urging consumers to be patient while the technical teams resolve the crisis.

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