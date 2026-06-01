Mahama pitches Ghana as gateway to ECOWAS and African markets

President John Dramani Mahama has positioned Ghana as a strategic gateway for investors seeking access to regional and continental markets.

Speaking at the opening of the Ghana-UK Investment Summit, he said Ghana offers entry into the ECOWAS market of over 425 million people and the African Continental Free Trade Area, which represents more than 1.4 billion consumers.

He added that Ghana’s stable democratic system, predictable governance, and strong institutions make it an attractive investment destination.

“Our greatest competitive advantage is our people,” he said.

He further highlighted ongoing reforms to improve investment protection and reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks.

The President encouraged investors to take advantage of Ghana’s position as a regional trade hub.

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