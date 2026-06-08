Cocoa farmers looking to Bawumia for answers – Annoh-Dompreh

Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh has said cocoa farmers and many Ghanaians are looking to the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia, for credible solutions to the challenges confronting the country’s cocoa sector.

His remarks follow concerns over changes to cocoa producer prices.

Earlier this year, the government announced a producer price of GH¢41,392 per tonne, equivalent to GH¢2,587 per bag, for the remainder of the 2025/26 crop season, a decision that has generated considerable debate among farmers and industry stakeholders.

In response to concerns raised by cocoa-growing communities, the Minority Caucus established a committee to visit major cocoa-producing areas and engage directly with farmers.

The team, chaired by Mr Annoh-Dompreh, gathered views from producers and compiled recommendations intended to guide discussions on improving conditions within the sector.

Presenting the committee’s findings to Dr Bawumia, Mr Annoh-Dompreh said many Ghanaians expected the former Vice President to offer practical and trustworthy solutions.

“The Ghanaian people are waiting to hear from their saviour. They know you will be able to say something that will be assuring, and not just assuring, also an honest statement for them to know that you will not just come and make a promise that cannot be fulfilled,” he said.

According to the Minority, the report will serve as a basis for future policy proposals to revitalise the cocoa industry and address farmers' concerns.

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