Would President Mahama have reduced cocoa prices if this were an election year ? – Annoh Dompreh asks

Audio By Carbonatix
Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has questioned whether President John Dramani Mahama would have reduced cocoa prices if this year were an election year, suggesting the move is politically motivated.
Speaking on Tuesday, April 7, during the Minority caucus’s tour of the Bono Region, Mr Annoh-Dompreh noted the recent reduction in cocoa prices and raised concerns about its timing.
“Would Mahama have reduced cocoa prices if this year were an election year? He thinks he can punish cocoa farmers during this period and when the election year comes, he gives them some small money to lure them to vote for his party,” he said.
The Minority Chief Whip further alleged that the President intends to increase cocoa prices during an election year to curry favor with farmers, portraying the pricing adjustments as a potential political strategy.
“This is about fairness and respect for the backbone of our economy. Cocoa farmers should not be subjected to arbitrary pricing that is driven by political calculations,” Mr. Annoh-Dompreh added.
The caucus’s tour of the Bono Region was aimed at engaging directly with farmers affected by the recent price changes and assessing the impact on their livelihoods.
Mr. Annoh-Dompreh called on the government to adopt transparent and consistent cocoa pricing policies to protect farmers from what he described as politically motivated economic measures.
Latest Stories
-
‘We’ve become quite experienced in negativity’ – Liverpool’s Slot
56 seconds
-
Legendary manager Lucescu dies days after resigning
22 minutes
-
One dead as train travelling 99mph collides with lorry in France
31 minutes
-
Airlines cut flights and hike fares as fuel prices surge
48 minutes
-
Kane inspires Bayern to first-leg advantage over Real Madrid at Bernabéu
59 minutes
-
Wireless Festival cancelled after Kanye West blocked from coming to UK
1 hour
-
Wa West MP commissions five boreholes for the benefit of his constituents
1 hour
-
Havertz’s late strike hands Arsenal narrow first-leg advantage over Sporting
1 hour
-
Damang mine award: Minority not against Ghanaian participation; we’re asking for fair process – Konadu
2 hours
-
NPA to enforce stricter registration rules for petroleum tankers
2 hours
-
Manhyia South MP laments decline in hospitality operations in his constituency
2 hours
-
How a simple clean charcoal innovation could benefit Ghana’s climate future
2 hours
-
NPA, COMAC launch Safety Week 2026 to promote risk management in petroleum sector
2 hours
-
Stakeholder engagement resolves onion trade impasse
2 hours
-
Gender Ministry holds staff durbar, welcomes new Chief Director
3 hours