Sugar sacks now used to bag cocoa under Mahama government – Annoh-Dompreh raises concerns

Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has raised alarm over what he describes as the use of sugar sacks for packaging cocoa beans in some parts of the country.

According to him, the development points to operational challenges within the cocoa value chain, particularly in the supply of standardised materials used for bagging and handling produce.

Speaking during the Minority Caucus’ engagement with stakeholders in cocoa-growing communities, Annoh-Dompreh indicated that such practices could have implications for quality control and Ghana’s long-standing reputation in the global cocoa market.

He stressed that cocoa remains a critical pillar of the economy and must be handled with the highest standards, from harvesting to packaging and export.

The lawmaker called for urgent attention from relevant authorities to ensure that proper materials are made available to farmers and buying companies to maintain quality assurance across the sector.

He further urged stakeholders to work collaboratively to address logistical gaps and safeguard the integrity of Ghana’s cocoa industry.

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