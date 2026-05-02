MGL’s May Day Egg market ends in resounding success as crowds turn out for affordable eggs

The Multimedia Group’s highly anticipated two-day May Day Egg Market has ended at the Joy FM Car Park in Accra, after several shoppers were given access affordable, high-quality eggs in a bit to promote the local poultry industry.

Spanning from Friday, May 1, to Saturday, May 2, the initiative offered fresh eggs at wallet-friendly prices of GH¢ 40, 50, and 55 per crate, combining cost savings with an informative campaign on the nutritional benefits of eggs. The market quickly evolved from a simple sales event into a lively celebration of both food affordability and healthy living.

Day one, the atmosphere was electric. Early-morning queues snaked around the venue as eager consumers rushed to take advantage of the discounted prices.

Patrons lauded the quality of the eggs, describing the initiative as a timely relief amid rising food costs. The direct-to-consumer approach also allowed buyers to support local poultry farmers, fostering a sense of community and shared purpose.

It was not just about purchasing eggs, as it also offered an educational angle. Nutritionist Elvis Amanor, a feed nutritionist with the Greater Accra Poultry Farmers Association, highlighted the vital role eggs play in a balanced diet, noting that they are an affordable, protein-rich source of essential nutrients critical for health and well-being.

Saturday’s grand finale surpassed all expectations, delivering an electrifying close to the programme. The second day drew an even larger crowd, as organisers enhanced the experience with deeper discounts, exciting giveaways, and a vibrant, family-friendly market atmosphere. Vendors rose to the occasion, scaling up supply to meet the surge in demand and ensuring that every visitor enjoyed access to fresh stock at truly competitive prices.

A nutritionist with the Greater Accra Poultry Farmers Association used the final day to underscore the broader impact of initiatives like the May Day Egg Market.

He explained that many market women often buy eggs at farm gate prices only to resell them at significantly higher rates, making them less affordable for ordinary households. “This market eliminates the middlemen,” he said. “It allows consumers to access eggs at fair prices while ensuring farmers earn proper returns for their hard work.”

He also emphasised the nutritional value of eggs, pointing out their rich protein content and essential vitamins and minerals. “Eggs are not just affordable food; they are vital for growth, immunity, and brain development. Initiatives like this encourage families to include eggs regularly in their diet while supporting the sustainability of local poultry farming,” Amanor stated.

Patrons at the market echoed these sentiments. One buyer described the initiative as “truly impactful,” praising its positive effect on household budgets, while another cited affordability as the main motivation for attending, commending the organisers for a well-executed programme.

More than a sales event, the May Day Egg Market represented a strategic effort to invigorate Ghana’s poultry value chain and promote healthier eating habits nationwide. By directly connecting consumers with producers, the initiative not only reduced costs but also reinforced eggs as a reliable and nutritious staple in Ghanaian households.

With food prices continuing to place pressure on many households, the two-day programme provided timely relief by offering fresh eggs at significantly reduced prices, helping to ease the cost burden on families while improving access to a key source of nutrition.

Beyond immediate savings, the initiative also set a strong benchmark for community-focused interventions, demonstrating how direct engagement between producers and consumers can deliver both economic value and social impact

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.