Mahama directs School Feeding Programme to absorb surplus eggs

President John Mahama has called on the School Feeding Programme to temporarily purchase excess eggs from local producers to address the growing glut in the market.

The move follows concerns raised by poultry farmers and distributors, who say a prolonged halt in egg exports to Burkina Faso has left them struggling to sell their produce, leading to falling prices and potential losses.

Speaking at a citizen engagement at the University of Development Studies on Sunday, April 19, as part of his Resetting Ghana tour, the President acknowledged the challenges facing the poultry sector and assured that steps are being taken to resolve the trade bottleneck.

He noted that increased local production, driven by government-supported poultry initiatives, has outpaced demand, worsening the situation for farmers.

“As I speak now, there’s a glut in the production of eggs. Poultry farmers are complaining that they can’t get a market for their eggs… And that’s why I’ve said that we should find a way of getting the school feeding programme to absorb the eggs and give them to our children to eat. If we can’t sell it, let our children eat the eggs,” he stated.

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