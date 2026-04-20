Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama has called on the School Feeding Programme to temporarily purchase excess eggs from local producers to address the growing glut in the market.
The move follows concerns raised by poultry farmers and distributors, who say a prolonged halt in egg exports to Burkina Faso has left them struggling to sell their produce, leading to falling prices and potential losses.
Speaking at a citizen engagement at the University of Development Studies on Sunday, April 19, as part of his Resetting Ghana tour, the President acknowledged the challenges facing the poultry sector and assured that steps are being taken to resolve the trade bottleneck.
He noted that increased local production, driven by government-supported poultry initiatives, has outpaced demand, worsening the situation for farmers.
“As I speak now, there’s a glut in the production of eggs. Poultry farmers are complaining that they can’t get a market for their eggs… And that’s why I’ve said that we should find a way of getting the school feeding programme to absorb the eggs and give them to our children to eat. If we can’t sell it, let our children eat the eggs,” he stated.
Latest Stories
-
Mahama sounds alarm over rising drug abuse among youth
11 minutes
-
Mahama directs School Feeding Programme to absorb surplus eggs
16 minutes
-
Mahama vows to keep inflation in single digits after sharp decline
21 minutes
-
NDC warns members against breaching internal election rules
24 minutes
-
Godfred Dame alleges Judicial bias, warns of threat to public confidence
27 minutes
-
Vincent Assafuah raises red flags over sole-sourced contracts at NPRA
31 minutes
-
Housing Minister unveils major housing reforms at AREF 2026
38 minutes
-
Annoh-Dompreh commissions five water projects in Nsawam-Adoagyiri
43 minutes
-
Agbana highlights ‘Big Push’ infrastructure drive, expands social interventions at Accountability Forum
48 minutes
-
Ghana’s economy is in safe hands – Mahama
51 minutes
-
Bagbin rallies Parliaments to anchor peace and justice in development at IPU Assembly
56 minutes
-
Gov’t targets tomato import cuts as Veep courts investment deal in Spain
1 hour
-
Togbe Afede XIV leads Ghana delegation to global business forum
1 hour
-
Architect urges noise control in urban planning
1 hour
-
Ghana’s non-traditional exports hit $5bn in 2025, up 30.7% – GEPA
1 hour