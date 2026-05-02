Ghana drawn with Brazil, Spain in crucial World Relays repechage race

Ghana have been drawn against Spain, Brazil, Colombia, Kenya, Italy and China in Sunday’s repechage race at the World Relays.

Team Ghana narrowly missed automatic qualification for next year’s World Athletics Championships after finishing fourth in their heat on Saturday.

The quartet of Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah, Edwin Gadayi and Abdul Rasheed Saminu will now target a top-two finish in Sunday’s race to seal qualification for Beijing 2027.

Only the first two teams across the line will automatically book their places at the World Championships.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.