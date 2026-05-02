Amusan, Samukonga confirmed for Accra 2026

Nigerian superstar and former world champion, Tobi Amusan has confirmed her participation at the African Senior Athletics Championship billed to open in Ghana on May, 12, 2026.

The 100mH speedster is expected to lead a star- studded Nigerian team for the Championship in Accra spanning May 12-17, at the Legon Sports Stadium.

Amusan, a specialist in the 100m hurdles is the current world record holder in the 100 metres hurdles with a time of 12.12 seconds, which she set at the 2022 women's 100 metres hurdles semi-final in Eugene.

Amusan, who also competes as a sprinter is also the current Commonwealth and African champion in the 100m hurdles.

Amusan became the first ever Nigerian world champion and world record holder in an athletics event when she won the 2022 World Championships 100m hurdles gold medal, setting the current world record of 12.12 seconds (+0.9 m/s) in the semi-final, followed up by a 12.06 seconds (+2.5 m/s) in the final.

She won back-to-back Commonwealth and African titles in 2018 and 2022 in the 100 m hurdles and is also a two-time African Games champion.

Also expected to make waves in Accra when the continent gather at the center of the world is Zambian 400m Olympian, Muzala Samukonga.

Muzala, 23, won bronze at the summer Olympic Games in Paris. The Zambian Muzala track and field sprinter who specialises in the 400m 2022, at the age of 19, won gold medals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and African Championships.

Currently ranked number nine globally in 400m, Muzala is expected to light up the championship in Accra, which Ghana hosts for the first time in over four decades.

Over one thousand athletes are expected to compete at the 24th edition of the biannual championships.

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