Accra 2026: Day 1 of African Seniors Athletics Championships through the lens

The 2026 African Seniors Athletics Championships kicked off at the University of Ghana Stadium on Tuesday, May 12.

This followed the opening ceremony at the same venue the night before, with over 40 countries competing for honours in Accra.

Ghana's Joseph Paul Amoah, Abdul-Rasheed Saminu and Edwin Gadayi were all in action on the opening. At the same time, Tobi Amusan also took to the tracks for Nigeria, with a host of others also getting into action.

Here are some images from the opening day captured by Prince Opoku Amaning:

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.