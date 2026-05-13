Audio By Carbonatix
The 2026 African Seniors Athletics Championships kicked off at the University of Ghana Stadium on Tuesday, May 12.
This followed the opening ceremony at the same venue the night before, with over 40 countries competing for honours in Accra.
Ghana's Joseph Paul Amoah, Abdul-Rasheed Saminu and Edwin Gadayi were all in action on the opening. At the same time, Tobi Amusan also took to the tracks for Nigeria, with a host of others also getting into action.
Here are some images from the opening day captured by Prince Opoku Amaning:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Standard Chartered Bank Ghana appoints Xorse Godzi as CEO
6 minutes
-
NPP engagements with aspirants reflect positive post-election atmosphere – Dr Ekua Amoakoh
11 minutes
-
Agromonti champions safe agrochemical use at national exhibition as part of CSR commitment
13 minutes
-
Top International Engineering responds to Agbodza over delays on Enchi–Elubo road project
18 minutes
-
Kofi Ennin releases inspiring new single ‘Overflow’
22 minutes
-
Okyeame Kwame turns TGMA27 red carpet moment into anti-galamsey protest
28 minutes
-
GCAA@40: Stakeholders discuss future of Ghana’s aviation industry
29 minutes
-
DACF Administrator pushes for legal timetable for Common Fund releases
30 minutes
-
Accra 2026: Day 1 of African Seniors Athletics Championships through the lens
34 minutes
-
Stakeholders urged to address growing traffic congestion around Accra International Airport
38 minutes
-
Three persons arrested for allegedly selling explicit images of children
44 minutes
-
Snake bites, accidents, labour cases worsen as Kpandai communities lack health facilities
45 minutes
-
NSA refuses to release recent postings and funding data despite RTI request – MFWA
48 minutes
-
NPP’s Wontumi outlines campaign team for national chairmanship bid
52 minutes
-
World Athletics President backs Ghana relay team for World Championships podium finish
59 minutes