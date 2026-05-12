ASAC 2026: Joe Paul, Gadayi and Saminu qualify for 100m semis

The Ghanaian trio of Joseph Paul Amoah, Edwin Gadayi and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu have all made the 100m semi-finals of the ongoing African Seniors Athletics Championships.

All three came second in their respective heats in the evening session of the opening day at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Gadayi was the first Ghanaian to take to the tracks on Tuesday, May 12. He finished behind Zimbabwe's Mathembe Tshuma who was first to cross the line.

Joe Paul's contest also saw compete in Heat 5, where he finished second behind Emmanuel Eseme, booking a place in the semis.

Saminu also finished second in Heat 7 of the 100m. Nigeria's Chidera Ezeakor came first in that race.

With all three making the semis, Gadayi, Joe Paul and Saminu will be fighting for a final spot later at 18:30 GMT.

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