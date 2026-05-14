ASAC 2026: Ghana sees 3 medals as 4x100m relay team make final

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana will compete in the final of the men’s 4x100m relay event at the ongoing African Seniors Athletics Championships.
The qualification to the final follows winning Heat 2 of the 4x100m event on Thursday evening at the University of Ghana Stadium.
Yea Ghana run an impressive 38.69 seconds to finish ahead of Botswana and secure a place in Friday’s final.
The qualification to the final comes also as great news for Ghana Athletics after they recorded three medals on day three of the championships.
Florence Agyemang came third in the women’s 400m final while Alex Amankwah claimed bronze medal also in the men’s 800m.
Esther Ohenewaa claimed Ghana’s first silver medal at the competition finishing second in women’s High Jump event.
The championships continue at the University of Ghana Stadium on Friday, May 15.
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