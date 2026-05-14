Asiama wins “Best Male Vocal Performance” at the 27th TGMA

Singer Asiama has won the Best Male Vocal Performance award at the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards with his debut single, Akoma.

The song, which was written as a prayer and released in faith, also earned a nomination for Record of the Year at this year’s awards ceremony.

The achievement marks a major milestone for the Kumasi-born singer, songwriter, musician and producer, with Akoma serving as his debut single, first award nomination and first major TGMA win.

Released on 9 May 2025, the song returned exactly a year later with a TGMA victory, completing what many have described as a full-circle moment for the artist.

Many listeners encountered Asiama for the first time through Akoma, with the song drawing attention for its emotional depth and restrained vocal delivery.

Born Emmanuel Asiamah Mensah in Effiduase and raised in Kumasi, Asiama grew up immersed in gospel music, hymns, choral harmonies and Highlife traditions.

At the age of 12, he appeared on the X Factor competition, where he impressed judges including Reggie Rockstone, M.I Abaga and the late Onyeka Onwenu.

The experience later influenced his decision to approach music patiently and intentionally.

Music producer Kwame Yeboah, who later became his mentor, has described Asiama as “a rare gem”.

The artistic direction surrounding Asiama has also been shaped by Be.love, led by founder Tina “Belove” Atiemo, whose work focuses on emotionally immersive and symbolically driven storytelling.

At its core, Akoma explores emotional and spiritual conflict, reflecting themes of desire and the search for divine strength over the temptations of the heart and mind.

“For many listeners, Asiama’s breakthrough feels less like the arrival of a new artist and more like the emergence of a voice people were waiting to hear.”

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