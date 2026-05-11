Daniel Grahl wins Audio Engineer of the Year at 27th TGMA

The award recognises his outstanding contribution to music production, sound engineering and technical excellence within Ghana’s entertainment space.

Daniel Grahl’s journey in the industry has been defined by consistency, creativity and dedication to his craft. He first gained major recognition in 2013, when he won Instrumentalist of the Year, establishing himself as one of Ghana’s exceptional musical talents.

In 2021, he further strengthened his reputation after winning Engineer of the Year, a recognition that highlighted his growing influence in sound production and engineering.

He continued his award-winning run in 2022, emerging as Instrumentalist of the Year at the Gospel Awards, demonstrating his versatility both as a musician and a technical professional.

His latest victory at the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards now places another prestigious honour on his growing list of achievements.

Over the years, Daniel Grahl has contributed to several music productions and live performances, earning admiration within the entertainment industry for his creativity, precision and passion for quality sound.

From winning Instrumentalist of the Year in 2013, to becoming Engineer of the Year in 2021, securing another Instrumentalist of the Year title in 2022, and now winning Audio Engineer of the Year at the 27th TGMA, Daniel Grahl continues to establish himself as one of the respected names in Ghana’s music production industry.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.