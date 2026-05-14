ASAC 2026: Day 2 in pictures as Ghana fail to make podium finish

Audio By Carbonatix
The 2026 African Seniors Athletics Championships (ASAC) continued at the University of Ghana Stadium on Wednesday, May 1.
This followed the opening day at the same venue on Tuesday, with over 40 countries competing for honours in Accra.
Ghana's Joseph Paul Amoah, Abdul-Rasheed Saminu and Edwin Gadayi were all in action on the second day as they missed out on medals in the men's 100m event.
At the same time, Tobi Amusan also took to the tracks for Nigeria, claiming gold in the women's hurdles event.
Here are some images from the opening day captured by Prince Opoku Amaning:
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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